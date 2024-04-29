Spain PM Pedro Sanchez to remain in office after threatening to resign

Madrid, April 29 (IANS/DPA) Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Monday said that he will carry on in his post after threatening to resign over an inquiry into alleged corruption by his wife, Begona Gomez.

"I have decided to carry on as the head of the government with even more strength, if possible," the Socialist politician said in his speech in Madrid.

The huge solidarity rallies organised by his supporters in Madrid and other cities over the weekend influenced his decision, which he said he had made together with his wife.

Sanchez, 52, unexpectedly announced on Wednesday that he was considering stepping down after nearly six years, owing to what he said were baseless claims made against his wife.

The allegations against Gomez, who does not hold public office, were laid by the right-wing Manos Limpias (Clean Hands) organisation. It accused her of influence peddling and business corruption. Manos Limpias later acknowledged that the allegations were based on media reports that could be false.

The public prosecutor's office in Madrid last week also requested that a preliminary investigation into Gomez, 49, be dropped.

Last Wednesday, Sanchez startled the country when he wrote on X that he was tired of the political "mud pit" that had been created by the right and far right.

The leader of the European Union's fourth-largest economy wrote he needed to decide "whether it is worth it" to stay in office and would announce his choice on Monday. He cancelled all public duties in the interim.

More than 10,000 people demonstrated in Madrid on Saturday, calling for him to remain in office. About 5,000 turned out in the Spanish capital on Sunday evening. They held posters saying "Don't give up" and accused the right-wing of resorting to "blackmail" and "fake news."

The Spanish parliament narrowly voted last November to confirm Sanchez in office for a renewed four-year term, nearly four months after snap elections were held. Sanchez controversially promised an amnesty deal for Catalan separatists in return for the votes of two Catalan parties.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor