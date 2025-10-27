Spanish Air Force chief interacts with IAF contingent, recalls fond memories of India visit

Madrid, Oct 27 The Chief of Staff of Spain's Air and Space Force (JEMA), Air General Francisco Braco Carbo interacted with the visiting contingent of the Indian Air Force (IAF) on the sidelines of the multinational air combat exercise Ocean Sky 2025, being hosted by the Spanish Air Force at Gando Air Base in the Canary Islands.

"Striking images from Gran Canaria, Spain, where the IAF is participating in Ex Ocean Sky 2025. The Chief of Staff of the Spanish Air and Space Force, Air General Francisco Braco Carbo, interacted with the IAF contingent, fondly recalling his visit to India for Exercise Tarang Shakti in 2024," the Embassy of India in Madrid posted on X.

Ambassador of India to the Kingdom of Spain, Jayant N Khobragade was also present on the occasion and congratulated the team, led by Group Captain Dhankar and Group Captain Dhruv, for the meticulous planning of the mission and their outstanding performance, demonstrating the valor of the Indian Air Force.

According to IAF, the exercise aims to boost mutual learning, increase interoperability, sharpen air combat skills and bolster defence cooperation with friendly nations.

"Exercise Ocean Sky 2025: The Indian Air Force is participating in the multinational air combat exercise hosted by the Spanish Air Force at Gando Air Base, Spain, from October 20–31. The exercise aims to foster mutual learning, enhance interoperability, sharpen air combat skills, and strengthen defence cooperation with friendly nations," the IAF had earlier posted on X.

The skies south of the Canary Islands have become a vast operational arena where Spanish and allied units are testing their capabilities in a complex and highly demanding environment.

According to Spain's Ministry of Defence, the Canary Islands offer an optimal training environment thanks to its meteorological conditions and low air traffic density.

The exercise is directed by the Air Combat Command (MACOM) and has operational leadership from Gando Air Base, with support from Lanzarote Air Base. In total, the international deployment brings together F-18M, Eurofighter, F-16 C/D B50, F-16 Fighting Falcon M, F-15E, Su-30MKI aircraft, as well as MRTT, KC-767, KC-30M, A-332 and A400M tanker aircraft, forming a large-scale multinational force - more than 50 aircraft - aimed at strengthening interoperability and cooperation between allies.

"The main objective of Ocean Sky 25 is to train air superiority missions in the Defensive Counter-Air (DCA) and Offensive Counter-Air (OCA) domains, simulating combat between large combined air forces. These types of exercises enhance interoperability, tactical leadership, and international cooperation capabilities, all of which are essential for ensuring collective security in European airspace," read a statement issued by the Spanish Defence Ministry.

The exercise comes months after India's Ambassador to Spain Dinesh K Patnaik along with senior officials from the Indian Air Force received the last of the 16 Airbus C-295 military transport aircraft at the Airbus Defence and Space assembly line in Seville in August.

