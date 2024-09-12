Speakers highlight Lord Buddha's teachings at International Buddhist Media Conclave

New Delhi [India], September 12 : Speakers from different wakes of life at the International Buddhist Media Conclave, emphasised the relevance of Lord Buddha's teachings and highlighted how Hinduism and Buddhism can provide the 'alternative' to Western thinking.

The Conclave was organized by the International Buddhist Confederation (IBC) and the Vivekananda International Foundation (VIF) on the theme 'Mindful Communication for Conflict Avoidance and Sustainable Development' held at VIF in the national capital.

S Gurumurthy, Chairman of Vivekanand International Foundation (VIF) today, explained the difference between philosophy and ideology and said that the former brought people together, while the latter presumed an exclusive position.

In his keynote address at the 2nd International Buddhist Media Conclave, describing the contemporary world surrounded by multiple complexities of conflicts, intolerance and misinformation, he said "We need to go into the root cause of these issues, this will show us where the problem is emanating from!"

It is primarily a conflict between philosophy and ideology. Philosophy accepts that the other can be right too, but ideology states you are wrong and that I am right, said Gurumurthy, giving credit to a former US President for this clarification some years ago.

There were over 200 delegates at the conference, with 47 participants from overseas, including distinguished journalists from 20 countries.

The event commenced with the lighting of a lamp by three-time Grammy awardee Ricky Kej.

Speakers were both Buddhist and other denomination media practitioners, professors from journalism departments, proprietors of new-media outlets, communication heads for Buddhist monasteries and heads of Information and Public Relations Departments of some countries.

Bhaichung Bhutia, the former Captain of the Indian National Football team was the Guest of Honour at the event. He emphasised that Buddhism was a way of life for him.

"Buddhas teachings are universal and have the message of peace and sacrifice", he stated. "Buddhism has a major role to bring peace and brotherhood, and the media will play a crucial part in spreading the message of Buddhism across the world."

Arvind Gupta, Director, VIF highlighted that thought and action were important to restore civilisational values.

Over the years Hindu and Buddhist scholars have had the opportunity to discuss these issues. The concept of Dharma or Dhamma is central to Hindu and Buddhist thinking. Buddhism lays stress on the principle of ethical conduct, the path to enlightenment and the nature of suffering. Swami Vivekananda regarded the Indian vision of life as the spiritual oneness of the whole universe. In the Indian prayers, there is a longing for peace and happiness for all - 'Sarve Bhavantu Sukhinah', he said according to the press release.

Gupta concluded by saying that the extreme form of materialism, and attachment advocated by Western thinking is the source of many problems, and alternate ideas are needed. He further said Hinduism and Buddhism, which have rich philosophy and vision, can provide these ideas.

IBC Secretary General Shartse Khensur Rinpoche Jangchup Choeden, during his address, called for a world driven by truthfulness, compassion and altruism, the key attributes of Buddha's teachings.

At a time when greed and conflicts are rising, the guidance of Buddha is crucially needed, he stated. It was imperative that Buddhism's focus on ethical conduct and enlightenment was imbibed by the media for balanced and ethical reporting.

IBC Director General, Abhijit Halder pointed out that the event had an enthusiastic response and the IBC will organise its next conclave on a larger scale. It was high time the teachings of Lord Buddha in the area of conflict avoidance and sustainable development were imbibed by the world.

The fact that India is the land of the Buddha is an attraction for all of us, he added.

