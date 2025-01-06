Speculation intensifies on Justin Trudeau's likely resignation: Canadian media

Ottawa [Canada], January 6 : Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will speak at 10.45am (local time) at Rideau Cottage, CBC News quoted a news release from the Prime Minister's Office.

The report came as Trudeau faced a caucus revolt and abysmal unpopularity among public, as data from public opinion polls show. The Globe and Mail reported that Trudeau would likely be swooped by the Conservative Party, led by Pierre Poilievre.

Sources told the Canadian media outlet that Trudeau's announcement would come before Wednesday's national caucus meeting. The source added that Trudeau would do so otherwise it would look as though his own MPs forced him out of his party.

The Globe and Mail reported that the MPs of Liberal Party were deliberating how to keep Trudeau as the Prime Minister until a new interim leader is selected. Alberta Liberal George Chahal is seen as a favourable interim leader, who wrote to the caucus regarding the proposal.

The party has two options: appoint an interim leader on the recommendation of national caucus or hold a shortened leadership contest. A leadership contest would require the Prime Minister to request that Governor-General Mary Simon prorogue Parliament, which constitutional experts say is not guaranteed. Others also said that Canadian Finance Minister, Dominic LeBlanc was also approached by Trudeau to be the interim leader, but it would not work out, as per The Globe and Mail.

Polls over the past year have shown the Conservatives with a double-digit advantage over the governing Liberals. An Angus Reid survey, released on Friday, suggests that under Trudeau, the Liberals only have the support of 13 per cent of voters, but those numbers do change if a new leader is in place, as per the Globe and Mail.

The growing unpopularity of Trudeau mounted after the New Democratic Party Leader Jagmeet Singh on December 17 urged Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau "to resign." He stated that "all options" were on the table when asked whether he would back a non-confidence motion, Canada-based Global News reported.

He made the remarks hours after Chrystia Freeland resigned as Canada's Finance Minister.

