SpiceJet joins 'Operation Kaveri', flies 184 rescued Indians from Jeddah to Kochi

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], May 1 : Domestic carrier SpiceJet has joined in efforts to bring back stranded Indians from Sudan under Central government's 'Operation Kaveri'.

The airline operated its first evacuation flight from Jeddah to Kochi on April 30, evacuating 184 stranded Indians, who were stuck in Sudan.

Ajay Singh, chairman and managing director of SpiceJet, said, "We are humbled by the opportunity to contribute in the evacuation of stranded Indians from Sudan under 'Operation Kaveri'. SpiceJet remains committed to supporting the Government in its mission to safeguard our citizens and enable their safe return to their homes and families. We successfully operated our first evacuation flight from Jeddah bringing back 184 stranded Indian nationals. We are in touch with the government to operate more such flights."

The airline is in regular touch with the Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia to coordinate further evacuation efforts. More evacuation flights from Saudi Arabia to different cities in India are being planned. SpiceJet is well connected to Saudi Arabia and operates daily flights from Jeddah to Calicut, Delhi and Mumbai. It also operates daily flights from Riyadh to Delhi.

SpiceJet has been a crucial part of the government's evacuation and repatriation efforts in the past. SpiceJet helped evacuate more than 1600 students under "Operation Ganga", having operated special flights to Budapest, Kosice and Suceava. SpiceJet also played a key role in repatriating Indians and foreign nationals during the pandemic times.

The Union government, under Operation Kaveri, is set to evacuate about 3,000 Indian-origin passengers from Sudan.

Sudan is experiencing bloodshed as a result of clashes between the army and paramilitary forces.

Fighting has erupted between soldiers loyal to Sudanese army leader Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his deputy, paramilitary Rapid Support Soldiers (RSF) commander Mohamed Hamdan Daglo.

Committed to ensuring that no Indian national is left behind in Sudan, India has deployed its military planes and warships in the war-torn country to bring its citizens safely under 'Operation Kaveri'.

