Spirit Airlines Gunfire Video: American Airlines and JetBlue Cancelled Flights to Haiti

Several US airlines, including American Airlines and JetBlue, have cancelled flights to a Caribbean country, Haiti, which closed its airport on Monday. A Spirit Airlines flight was struck by gunfire while attempting to land in the country. This is the second recent incident of gunfire in Port-au-Prince airspace. Last month, a United Nations helicopter was also hit by gang gunfire and had to return to the airport, though no one was injured in that case.

Earlier on Monday (US time), Spirit Airlines flight N966NK was struck by several rounds of gunfire while attempting to land in Port-au-Prince International Airport in Haiti. The flight which had departed from Fort Lauderdale, was forced to abort its landing and divert to an airport in the Dominican Republic, where it landed safely.

According to international media reports, at least one flight attendant sustained a minor injury after being grazed by a bullet, and several bullet holes were found in the aircraft. Authorities, including the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), are now investigating this alarming incident.