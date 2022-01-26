Squadron Leader Suraj Nair conferred with Vayu Sena Medal

Squadron Leader Suraj Nair is conferred with the award of Vayu Sena Medal for his act of exceptional courage and disregard to personal safety in a very hostile combat zone, said the Ministry of Defence.

Sqn Ldr Nair -- who is on the posted strength of a Mi-17 V5 Helicopter Unit -- volunteered on April 3, 2021 to take part in a daring Casualty Evacuation mission in the vicinity of an ambush site in a known Naxalite infested area, the ministry said in a press release.

He provided priceless inputs to the higher authorities at the control centre for effective planning and the successful accomplishment of the mission. Sqn Ldr Nair planned the preparation and launch of the helicopters in short notice; serving as an asset to his mission leader. After a recce of the ambush site, his inputs were instrumental in the effective execution of the dynamic mission, the release added.

The mission involved high risk due to the unfamiliar hostile area with Naxalites operating in proximity to the hills. During the initial recce, he manoeuvred his helicopter clear of the mission leader, simultaneously looking for disposition of own and hostile forces and locating a suitable spot for extraction, said the Ministry of Defence.

During the Cas Evac, displaying good situational awareness, he effectively guided the third helicopter towards his leader. His immaculate handling of the aircraft proved instrumental in safely recovering mortal remains from the restricted landing site with an uneven surface which was surrounded by tall trees. His deft Crew Resource Management ensured safe accomplishment of the task in a hostile area, the Ministry added.

In the subsequent missions for support of these operations, Sqn Ldr Nair recovered eight mortal remains from the ambush site. He was also involved in the insertion of 120 commandos for augmenting operations. With an exceptional commitment to the assigned task, presence of mind and optimum utilisation of resources at hand, he was able to effect safe and expeditious conduct of missions in the vicinity of volatile combat sites.

The Ministry of Defence said that for his act of exceptional courage and disregard to personal safety in a very hostile combat zone, Sqn Ldr Suraj Nair is conferred with the award of Vayu Sena Medal (Gallantry).

( With inputs from ANI )

