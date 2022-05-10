Sri Lanka: Chief Prelate denounce brutal attacks by government against peaceful protesters

Amidst the ongoing economic and political crisis in Sri Lanka, the Chief Prelates, a group of high-ranking Buddhist monks on Monday condemned the violent attacks by the Sri Lanka police unleashed upon peaceful protesters.

In a statement, the Mahanayake Theros of the three Buddhist chapters Amarapura, Siyam, and Ramanna Sects had expressed disapproval of the brutal attacks imposed by the Sri Lanka government, reported the Colombo Page.

According to Chief Prelates, the Sri Lankan people were engaged in a peaceful protest to arrive at a solution regarding the deteriorating economic and socio-political crisis in the island country, which is an affront to democracy as well as to humanity.

Further, the group of high-ranking Buddhist monks stated that the political leaders of Sri Lanka who indulged in the heinous act have lost their moral authority to serve as representatives of the people and also to represent the people's sovereignty, reported the Colombo Page.

Reportedly, the statement further mentioned that the state is bound by the rules of the constitution which deems it compulsory to protect the lives and property of the Sri Lankan people and also to exercise their right to freedom of expression.

The Chief Prelates demanded that the law should be strictly implemented against those individuals, who were responsible for the attack, reported the Colombo Page.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka is facing its worst economic crisis since independence with food and fuel shortages, soaring prices and power cuts affecting a large number of the citizens, resulting in massive protests over the government's handling of the situation.

Earlier, Sri Lanka Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa's residence in the city of Kurunegala in the north-western province was set on fire, hours after the leader tendered his resignation to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

( With inputs from ANI )

