Sri Lanka: COAS General Upendra Dwivedi visits Army War College, interacts with student officers

Colombo [Sri Lanka], January 9 : COAS General Upendra Dwivedi paid a visit to the Army War College in Sri Lanka, interacted with student officers, while underscoring the importance of innovative thinking and preparedness to operate across the full spectrum of warfare. General Dwivedi also exhorted the student officers to strive for professional excellence and to develop agility and adaptability in the rapidly evolving character of modern conflict.

He also witnessed the foundation laying of the India-Sri Lanka Friendship Sports Complex and the handing over of a military ambulance to the Army War College.

Sharing the details in a post on X, the ADGPI said, "General Upendra Dwivedi COAS, today visited the Army War College (AWC), Sri Lanka and interacted with Major General DKRN Silva, Commandant, AWC. During the visit, the COAS witnessed the foundation laying of the India-Sri Lanka Friendship Sports Complex and the handing over of military ambulance to AWC."

The post further added, "In his interaction with the student officers, the #COAS exhorted them to relentlessly pursue professional excellence, develop agility and adaptability towards the rapidly evolving character of modern conflict. He underscored the importance of innovative thinking and preparedness to operate across the full spectrum of warfare."

https://x.com/adgpi/status/2009264475288010772?s=20

Earlier, COAS also met Major General Aruna Jayasekara (Retd), Deputy Minister of Defence & Air Vice Marshal Sampath Thuyacontha (Retd), Secretary of Defence, Sri Lanka, on Thursday to discuss ways to advance bilateral defence cooperation and military-to-military relations.

Their talks focused on enhancing strategic ties, expanding joint military training, and examining the current geostrategic landscape in the region.

Both sides reaffirmed their shared commitment to promoting regional peace and stability.

"#GeneralUpendraDwivedi, #COAS held discussions with Major General Aruna Jayasekara (Retd), Deputy Minister of Defence & Air Vice Marshal Sampath Thuyacontha (Retd), Secretary of Defence, Sri Lanka. The interaction focused on strengthening bilateral defence cooperation, enhancing military-to-military engagement, including cooperation for Humanitarian Assistance & Disaster Relief and reinforcing collaboration in areas of mutual interest, reflecting the shared commitment of India and Sri Lanka towards regional security, stability & enduring defence partnership," the Indian Army said in a post on X.

General Dwivedi had also laid a wreath at the Indian Peace Keeping Force (IPKF) Memorial in Colombo, Sri Lanka, as part of his official visit to the island nation, paying homage to the Indian soldiers who laid down their lives during Operation Pawan.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor