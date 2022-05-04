Sri Lanka: Court orders removal of protesters, structures causing inconvenience to public

Amid nationwide protests and growing calls for the resignation of the Rajapaksa government, the Colombo Chief Magistrate's Court has issued an order for the removal of protestors and structures that cause inconvenience to the public at MainaGoGama near Temple Trees.

On the request by the Kollupitiya police, the Court had issued the order on Monday, reported the Daily Mirror.

The police claimed that the protesters were causing obstructions to pedestrian movement. They were also reported to be interfering with the regular vehicle movements after installing temporary structures in the area.

A countrywide 24-hour railway trade union action will begin from midnight tomorrow in solidarity to the nationwide hartal on Friday (6), Railway Trade Union Alliance (RTUA) Co-Convener S.P. Withanage said.

Meanwhile, S.P. Withanage, co-convener of the Railway Trade Union Alliance (RTUA) announced that a 24- hour countrywide railway trade union action will start from midnight, to show solidarity to the nationwide hartal on Friday.

The strike will begin at 12 midnight on Wednesday and conclude at 12 midnight on Friday, cited Withanage as reported by the Daily Mirror.

Reportedly, over 40 railway trade unions will join the strike while above 1000 trade unions will join the railway trade unions. In addition, there will be zero trains running in the island country during the strike as well, said the Co-Convener.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka is struggling with acute food and electricity shortages, forcing the country to seek help from its neighbors. The recession is attributed to foreign exchange shortages caused by a clampdown on tourism during the COVID-19 pandemic. The country is unable to buy sufficient fuel and gas, while the people are being deprived of basic amenities as well.

The economic situation has led to huge protests with demands for the resignation of Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

( With inputs from ANI )

