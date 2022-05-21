Sri Lanka Crisis: Colombo to undergo 10 hours long water cut amid food and fuel shortage

National Water Supply and Drainage Board (NWSDB) of Sri Lanka on Saturday announced to cut the supply of water in several parts of Colombo for 10 hours. According to Sri Lankan media reports, the water cut will be effective from today at 10.00 pm and extend till 8.00 am on Sunday morning.

The water supply in the city's two areas will be completely closed while, the two areas will experience low-pressure water supply, the board said.

For unreserved Sri Lanka is presently facing a foreign exchange shortage which has led to a fuel, power, and gas shortage, and has sought the assistance of friendly countries for economic assistance. Sri Lanka is witnessing at least 10-hour daily power cuts. Sri Lanka's currency has been also devalued by almost SLR 90 against the US dollar since March 8. Sri Lanka's economy has been in a free fall since the COVID-19 pandemic due to the crash of the tourism sector.



