Sri Lanka Crisis: France donates medicines worth Rs. 115 Mn to Sri Lanka amid crisis

France government has donated a consignment of anaesthetic and respiratory medicines worth EUR 300,000 (nearly Rs. 115 million) to Sri Lanka amid the economic crisis in the country and at the request of Sri Lankan government. The donation was handed over to the Health Minister Keheliya Rambukwella by Ambassador of France to Sri Lanka, Eric Lavertu.

The health minister, accepting the donation, expressed his gratitude and thanked the ambassador, the French government and the French people for the help. “This donation will help to maintain a continuous 90day operation in all emergency operating theatres in Sri Lanka,” the lawmaker said.

He also said that he is not willing to compromise the efficiency of the health sector and also ensuring every medical facilities to the health sector.

For unreserved Sri Lanka is presently facing a foreign exchange shortage which has led to a fuel, power, and gas shortage, and has sought the assistance of friendly countries for economic assistance. Sri Lanka is witnessing at least 10-hour daily power cuts. Sri Lanka's currency has been also devalued by almost SLR 90 against the US dollar since March 8. Sri Lanka's economy has been in a free fall since the COVID-19 pandemic due to the crash of the tourism sector.