Sri Lanka crisis: If they suffer, we suffer: Sri Lankan tourist comments on crisis

A tourist in Sri Lanka on Monday commented on the ongoing situation in Sri Lanka and termed it "shameful". Speaking to the news agency ANI he said "I am really happy to support these people. The power of people is endless. I am on a tourist visa but this situation is really shameful; no electricity, no food. Sri Lankans are suffering, and if they suffer, we suffer too. This nation deserves better."

For unreserved Sri Lanka is presently facing a foreign exchange shortage which has led to a fuel, power, and gas shortage, and has sought the assistance of friendly countries for economic assistance. Sri Lanka is witnessing at least 10-hour daily power cuts. Sri Lanka's currency has been also devalued by almost SLR 90 against the US dollar since March 8. Sri Lanka's economy has been in a free fall since the COVID-19 pandemic due to the crash of the tourism sector.