Sri Lanka Crisis increases demand for India textiles, check details

As the crisis in Sri Lanka deepens, an increase in demand of products such as tea is increases in southern parts of India. Sri Lanka were the major exporters of garments and tea. Global brands such as Zara, Mango and H&M place orders with Asian countries, including India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Cambodia and Vietnam.

However, South Korea on Wednesday said that it will provide more job opportunities to the nationals of Sri Lanka in Korea. The development has come after South Korea’s Coordination Minister Koo Yun Cheol had spoken to Sri Lanka’s President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

Meanwhile, amid the ongoing crisis in Sri Lanka, now hundreds of Catholic nuns and priests protesting against the Sri Lankan government demanding the resignation of the President. People are protesting in large numbers in front of Gotabaya's residents, and people are demanding his resignation, but the President is not in any mood to resign from his post. People are chanting slogans like "Go Home Gota" and "Rajapaksa Resign"

For unreserved Sri Lanka is presently facing a foreign exchange shortage which has led to a fuel, power, and gas shortage, and has sought the assistance of friendly countries for economic assistance. Sri Lanka is witnessing at least 10-hour daily power cuts. Sri Lanka's currency has been also devalued by almost SLR 90 against the US dollar since March 8. Sri Lanka's economy has been in a free fall since the COVID-19 pandemic due to the crash of the tourism sector.

