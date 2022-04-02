Sri Lanka crisis: Indian Oil supplies 6,000 MT of fuel to Ceylon Electricity Board in Sri Lanka

Indian Oil Corporation PLC supplied 6,000 MT of fuel to the Ceylon Electricity Board on Saturday. Sharing the news, the Twitter handle India in Sri Lanka wrote "Standing with #Srilanka!!! @LankaIOCPLC supplied 6000 MT of fuel to the Ceylon Electricity Board today."

India has also started supplying 40,000 tonnes of rice to Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka is presently facing a foreign exchange shortage which has led to a fuel, power, and gas shortage, and has sought the assistance of friendly countries for economic assistance. Sri Lanka is witnessing at least 10-hour daily power cuts. Sri Lanka's currency has been also devalued by almost SLR 90 against the US dollar since March 8. Sri Lanka's economy has been in a free fall since the COVID-19 pandemic due to the crash of the tourism sector.