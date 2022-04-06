Sri Lanka crisis: President Gotabaya Rajapaksa will not resign under any circumstances, says government

Chief Government Whip Minister Johnston Fernando in Parliament said “President Gotabaya Rajapaksa will not resign under any circumstances, we will face this." Amid the ongoing crisis people in Sri Lanka are protesting in large numbers in front of Gotabaya's residents, people are demanding his resignation, but the President is not in any mood to resign from his post. People are chanting slogans like "Go Home Gota" and "Rajapaksa Resign"

Before this at least 45 were arrested for protests in Sri Lanka amid the ongoing economic crisis.

For unreserved Sri Lanka is presently facing a foreign exchange shortage which has led to a fuel, power, and gas shortage, and has sought the assistance of friendly countries for economic assistance. Sri Lanka is witnessing at least 10-hour daily power cuts. Sri Lanka's currency has been also devalued by almost SLR 90 against the US dollar since March 8. Sri Lanka's economy has been in a free fall since the COVID-19 pandemic due to the crash of the tourism sector.



