Sri Lanka Crisis: Sri Lanka Cricket to donate 2 million US dollar to country's health sector

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) will donate 2 million US dollars to support the country’s health sector amid the worst economic crisis in the country. “US$ 1 million will be donated to the Lady Ridgeway Hospital for Children, to buy essential medicines required for pediatric care. And the National Cancer Hospital will be donated US$ 1 million to purchase essential medicines for the treatment of the cancer patients,” the board said in a statement.

“Sri Lanka Cricket is extremely happy to make this donation at this moment of need for the country, and we will give our fullest support to our nation to overcome these challenging times,” Shammi Silva, the president of SLC, said.

For unreserved Sri Lanka is presently facing a foreign exchange shortage which has led to a fuel, power, and gas shortage, and has sought the assistance of friendly countries for economic assistance. Sri Lanka is witnessing at least 10-hour daily power cuts. Sri Lanka's currency has been also devalued by almost SLR 90 against the US dollar since March 8. Sri Lanka's economy has been in a free fall since the COVID-19 pandemic due to the crash of the tourism sector.