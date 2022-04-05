Sri Lanka crisis: Sri Lanka must abolish all-powerful executive presidency says Premadasa

Opposition leader Premadasa called for abolishing the Executive Presidential system. Premadasa said said "For nearly 20 years every leader promised to abolish the Executive Presidency, but only strengthened it. Sri Lanka must abolish all-powerful executive presidency and strengthen Parliament."

Sri Lanka is presently facing a foreign exchange shortage which has led to a fuel, power, and gas shortage, and has sought the assistance of friendly countries for economic assistance. Sri Lanka is witnessing at least 10-hour daily power cuts. Sri Lanka's currency has been also devalued by almost SLR 90 against the US dollar since March 8. Sri Lanka's economy has been in a free fall since the COVID-19 pandemic due to the crash of the tourism sector.