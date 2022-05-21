Sri Lanka Crisis: Sri Lankan government lifts state of emergency after two weeks

Nearly after two weeks the Sri Lankan government today on Saturday 21st May 2022, lifted up the state of emergency from the country. Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on 6th May declared a state of emergency in the Island country amid heavy protest due to the economic crisis in the nation. The Presidential Secretariat stated that the state of emergency has been lifted.

The move was taken with the improvement of the law and order situation in the country. The protest in the country went on a serious note where over nine people got killed and 200 were seriously injured.

For unreserved Sri Lanka is presently facing a foreign exchange shortage which has led to a fuel, power, and gas shortage, and has sought the assistance of friendly countries for economic assistance. Sri Lanka is witnessing at least 10-hour daily power cuts. Sri Lanka's currency has been also devalued by almost SLR 90 against the US dollar since March 8. Sri Lanka's economy has been in a free fall since the COVID-19 pandemic due to the crash of the tourism sector.