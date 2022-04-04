Sri Lanka crisis: Sri Lanka's leader of Opposition alliance urges PM Modi for help amid the crisis

Sajith Premadasa, the leader of the Opposition alliance in Sri Lanka sent a message video to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said "Please try and help Sri Lanka to the maximum possible extent. This is our motherland, we need to save our motherland."

For unreserved Sri Lanka is presently facing a foreign exchange shortage which has led to a fuel, power, and gas shortage, and has sought the assistance of friendly countries for economic assistance. Sri Lanka is witnessing at least 10-hour daily power cuts. Sri Lanka's currency has been also devalued by almost SLR 90 against the US dollar since March 8. Sri Lanka's economy has been in a free fall since the COVID-19 pandemic due to the crash of the tourism sector.

Earlier, amid the crisis in country the Sri Lanka government has blocked access to social media platforms on Sunday after authorities imposed a weekend nationwide curfew to contain protests.

However, Sri Lanka on Sunday also restored social media platforms such as WhatsApp, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram after declaring a nationwide public emergency and after a 36-hour curfew amid the country crises.