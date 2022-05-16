Sri Lanka Economic Crisis: Government impose curfew across country tonight from 8 p.m.

Protests have intensified in Sri Lanka amid a severe economic crisis. The situation here is slowly deteriorating. Meanwhile, a curfew has been imposed tonight as the situation is spiraling out of control. The curfew will be in place from 8 pm tonight till 5 am on Tuesday. This information has been given by the media department of the President.

Sri Lanka has been going through a severe economic crisis since independence. Inflation in the country has reached a peak. Along with the power crisis, there is a huge shortage of daily necessities including petrol and diesel. On Sunday, the country's new Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said, "There is a lot to do. We are prioritizing a number of important issues."

Meanwhile, the country's economic crisis has led to widespread protests against President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his family. Nine people have been killed and hundreds injured in clashes between government supporters and protesters. Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa was then forced to resign and Ranil Wickremesinghe was appointed the new Prime Minister.

Protests continue in Sri Lanka

Protesters say they will continue their agitation as long as Gotabaya Rajapaksa is president. The protesters also called the new Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe a puppet and criticized his appointment of four cabinet ministers. Sri Lanka, meanwhile, has been in a serious financial crisis since independence in 1948 due to the epidemic, rising oil prices and tax cuts by the Rajapaksa.