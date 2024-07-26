Sri Lanka establishes new division in police to address legal issues faced by investors, exporters

Colombo, July 26 Sri Lanka has set up a new division in the police to address legal issues faced by investors and exporters and to provide them with additional security in the future, the country's Export Development Board (EDB) quoted a state minister as saying on Friday.

The EDB said in a statement that it held its 24th exporters' forum on Thursday, which is a platform for discussing and resolving issues faced by exporters, Xinhua news agency reported.

The event was presided over by State Minister of Investment Promotion Dilum Amunugama, the statement read.

The state minister said that the forum has made significant progress in resolving issues faced by exporters.

He further said that establishing a trade facilitation task force at the EDB with designated focal points from the relevant public sector agencies to identify, analyse, and address bottlenecks in the export value chain, according to the statement.

The trade facilitation and trade information division of the EDB organises the exporters' forum regularly, the statement read.

