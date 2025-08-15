Sri Lanka extends wishes on 79th I-Day, diplomatic missions celebrate with fervour

Colombo, Aug 15 Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath on Friday extended his warm wishes to External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar, as well as to the government and people of India, on the occasion of the country's 79th Independence Day.

"Warmest felicitations to the Minister of External Affairs, S Jaishankar, and to the Government and people on your 79th Independence Day. May the enduring friendship between our nations continue to inspire peace, prosperity, and mutual respect," Vijitha Herath posted on the social media platform X.

Meanwhile, the High Commissioner of India to Sri Lanka, Santosh Jha, and officers of the Indian High Commission paid tributes to the memory of Indian soldiers at the Indian Peace Keeping Force (IPKF) Memorial in Colombo, recalling their unforgettable and supreme sacrifice in safeguarding peace and unity in Sri Lanka.

Additionally, Ambassador of India to Japan Sibi George, celebrating the 79th Independence Day, hoisted the Tricolour at the Indian Embassy in Tokyo and read an address to the nation by President Droupadi Murmu. Ambassador George also interacted with Indian school students during the celebration.

On the other hand, in Singapore, the Indian High Commission organised an exhibition on the theme of 'Ode to the Spirit of Tiranga', alongside cultural performances on the occasion of Independence Day. Indian High Commissioner Shilpak Ambule also read excerpts from the address to the nation by President Droupadi Murmu.

Furthermore, in Vietnam, Independence Day was celebrated enthusiastically at the Indian Embassy in Hanoi, along with the Indian community and friends of India.

In Fiji, marking the occasion, patriotic songs were sung by students and teachers of the Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre in the capital, Suva. Guests also enthusiastically participated in the Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign, proudly celebrating the spirit of unity, culture, and patriotism.

The Indian High Commission in New Zealand celebrated with enthusiastic participation from members of the Indian diaspora and Kiwi friends. Indian High Commissioner Neeta Bhushan hoisted the Tricolour and read an address to the nation by President Murmu.

"Students and community members added to the patriotic fervour with their vibrant cultural performances. Over 400 diaspora members, dignitaries, and friends of India gathered to mark the occasion," the Indian High Commission in New Zealand posted on X.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor