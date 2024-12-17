Sri Lanka has ability to produce surplus energy, can export to India: Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath

New Delhi [India], December 17 : Sri Lanka has the potential to produce surplus energy and could export it to India and other neighbouring nations if new energy projects are started, said Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath on Tuesday.

Speaking at the India Foundation Programme, he urged Indian companies to participate in developing Sri Lanka's energy sector. Herath noted that some energy projects are already underway, while discussions are ongoing for others.

On being asked about ongoing talks on India's role in Sri Lanka's energy security, Herath said, "We have surplus energy power, we have wind power and solar power. If we can start new energy projects, we can export to India and all other neighbouring countries because we have the ability to produce surplus energy. Therefore we are in stand with the support of your companies (the Indian companies) to develop our energy sector."

He added, "There are so many proposals out there, and we have already started some projects. We are talking with some projects because there are some technical issues in Sampur, Mannar and Jaffna. There are so many projects and proposals. Therefore we need to finalise within a short period, and then after that, we can start those projects. After succeeding in those projects, I think, we can, as a country we can share our energy with our neighbouring countries also. In that scenario, those projects are very valuable."

On the bilateral front, Herath emphasized the strong ties between India and Sri Lanka. He noted that Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake's ongoing visit to India symbolises the "close-knit" relationship between the two countries.

"The current visit to India of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake is his first visit and symbolizes the closely knit bilateral ties which our nations share. India-Sri Lanka relations are founded on historical, civilizational, religious and cultural bonds. These bonds go back to time immemorial more than 2500 years the least," he said.

"India had given us the gift of Buddhism, which gave rise to a flourishing Buddhist civilization in the island more than two millennia ago and the influence of Hinduism was built into our socio-cultural fabric over the centuries of movement of people and of interactions. Along with these religions, literature, languages, architecture, sculpture and agrarian economy, etc developed in Sri Lanka," he added.

Sri Lankan President is on a state visit to India from December 15 to December 17. This is his first foreign visit after assuming office in September. During his visit, he met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Droupadi Murmu, and Vice President, Jagdeep Dhankhar.

Vijitha Herath said that the two nations share "excellent diplomatic ties" and that the people-to-people contact between the two countries has been vibrant.

Highlighting the growing bilateral ties, he said, "Our Sri Lankan heritage therefore essentially has links to India. This historical evolution, religious and cultural bonds together with economic activation were the foundations on which our relationships grew. Our contemporary relationship is very cordial. We have excellent diplomatic ties. Interactions between our leaders have been extremely close and the people-to-people contacts between our two countries have always been vibrant."

"The largest number of tourists to Sri Lanka are from India and there is great enthusiasm for Sri Lanka among the Indian ... and think tanks. So, it is in this positive environment that I too have joined the President on his visit to India. I am particularly pleased to be here this evening at the India Foundation," he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake held a meeting at Hyderabad House in Delhi on Monday.

According to a joint statement issued after talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and visiting Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, the two countries agreed to take steps towards the implementation of the solar power project in Sampur and further augment its capacity as per the requirements of Sri Lanka as part of energy development.

"Emphasizing the need for reliable, affordable and timely energy resources for ensuring energy security and meeting basic needs of the people, both leaders underscored the importance of strengthening cooperation in the energy sector and facilitation towards timely implementation of ongoing energy cooperation projects between India and Sri Lanka," the statement said.

In this regard, the leaders agreed to continue consideration of the several proposals which are in different stages of discussion "including supply of LNG from India to Sri Lanka, establishment of a high-capacity power grid interconnection between India and Sri Lanka and cooperation amongst India, Sri Lanka and UAE to implement a multi-product pipeline from India to Sri Lanka for supply of affordable and reliable energy."

They also agreed to continue consideration of joint development of offshore wind power potential in Palk Straits, while prioritizing environmental protection including fauna and flora.

"Acknowledging the ongoing cooperation in the development of Trincomalee Tank Farms, both leaders decided to support the development of Trincomalee as a regional energy and industrial hub," the release said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor