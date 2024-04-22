Sri Lanka: Seven people killed, 20 others injured as racing car veers off track

Colombo [Sri Lanka], April 22 : Seven were killed, including an eight-year-old child and 20 others have been injured after a racing car deviated from the track during the Fox Hill Super Cross 2024 racing event held in Sri Lanka's Diyatalawa on Sunday, Sri Lanka-based Daily Mirror reported.

The accident happened when two race cars lost control and collided with a group of spectators, according to Police Media Spokesperson DIG Nihal Thalduwa, Daily Mirror reported.

The injured were taken to Diyatalawa Base Hospital and are currently undergoing treatment. Furthermore, three people who suffered critical injuries were shifted to Badulla Hospital.

The deceased are from the Avissawella, Matara, Akuressa, and Seeduwa regions of Sri Lanka. After the mishap, the rest of the races at the event have been cancelled, according to a Daily Mirror report.

The 28th edition of the Fox Hill Super Cross, organised by the Sri Lanka Military Academy Diyatalawa in collaboration with Sri Lanka Automobile Sports (SLAS), began in Diyatalawa on Sunday.

