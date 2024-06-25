Sri Lankan cabinet clears proposal to turn military airbase into civil airport

Colombo, June 25 Sri Lankan cabinet approved a proposal to make preparations to develop the Hingurakgoda airport in the North Central Province as a complete airport for civilian use, the government's information department said on Tuesday.

The department said that President Ranil Wickremesinghe, in his capacity as the minister of defence and Minister of Ports, Shipping and Aviation Nimal Siripala de Silva, submitted the proposal earlier, Xinhua news agency reported.

Currently, under the management of the Sri Lanka Air Force, the Hingurakgoda airport is set to be developed in accordance with international civil aviation standards. A committee has been appointed for the preparation of the master plan for the airport and other related tasks, according to the department.

The Hingurakgoda airport was originally known as Royal Air Force Minneriya airport, which can be dated back to World War II, serving as a base for the British Royal Air Force. Since then, it has been used as a military airbase.

