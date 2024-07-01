Sri Lankan Navy apprehends 26 Indian fishermen, seizes four boats

Rameswaram (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 1 : The Sri Lankan Navy apprehended 26 Indian fishermen, and seized four boats, the Fishermen Association of Pamban said.

The fishermen had gone fishing from Pamban in the Rameswaram Island area near the Palk Bay sea area, the Fishermen Association added.

Condemning the move by the Sri Lankan Navy, the fishermen of Pamban along with their families took part in a road blockade to protest the arrest of the fishermen.

Last week, the Sri Lankan Navy apprehended 22 Tamil Nadu fishermen for fishing near Neduntheevu in Sri Lankan waters, according to the Rameswaram Fisherman Association.

While the fishermen were fishing near Nedundeevu in the Palkbay Sea area, the Sri Lankan Navy arrived and seized three boats belonging to the fishermen of Thangachimadam.

Recently, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin had requested' the External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar for his immediate intervention to convene the Joint Working Group to prevent further arrests and secure the release of all fishermen and fishing boats currently in the custody of Sri Lankan authorities.

Stalin said that such incidents disrupt the livelihood of the fishermen and instill a sense of fear and uncertainty in their entire community.

The families of the fishermen had requested that the central and state governments take appropriate action to ensure timely release of the fishermen arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy.

Responding to which, Jaishankar said the Indian High Commission in Colombo and the Consulate in Jaffna have been expeditiously and consistently taking up such cases for the early release of those detained.

Jaishankar assured Stalin that the efforts to address the interests of the Indian fishing community still continue.

"After coming to office in 2014, the NDA Government has endeavoured to address the livelihood interests of our fishing community and its humanitarian aspects. These efforts continue," the EAM said.

"Their multiple dimensions, including through engaging the Government of Sri Lanka. You may be assured that we give the utmost priority to the welfare and security of Indian fishermen and will always do so," he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor