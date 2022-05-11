Sri Lankan Navy nabs 7 including two Pakistanis for drug smuggling

Sri Lanka authorities have seized 243 kg of heroin and apprehended 7 foreign nationals including two from Pakistan.

In an operation carried out in international waters south of Sri Lanka, the Sri Lankan Navy apprehended suspects on May 5 along with the stock of illegal drugs that were brought to the port of Colombo on May 9 by SLNS Sayurala.

The Sri Lankan Navy said in a statement that the consignment of drugs brought to the Colombo harbour contained 243 kg of heroin which were in 220 packets stuffed in eight sacks.

Accordingly, the gross street value of the seized consignment of illegal drugs is believed to be more than Rs. 4861 million.

The suspects together with the consignment of illegal drugs held in this operation were handed over to the Police Narcotic Bureau (PNB) for onward legal action.

Further investigation into the incident is being carried out by the Sri Lankan Navy and PNB.

Addressing the gathering of naval personnel at the port of Colombo, Commander of the Navy heaped praise on Commanding Officer and the entire crew of SLNS Sayurala and highlighted their role in preventing the influx of another large consignment of illegal drugs into the country.

( With inputs from ANI )

