Sri Lankan Opposition leader backs India's bid for permanent UNSC seat

New Delhi [India], November 6 : Sri Lanka's Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa has backed India's long-pending bid for a permanent seat at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), calling it a recognition of "global power realities" and that he will continue to support that effort.

In an interview withduring his ongoing visit to India, Premadasa said India's inclusion in the UNSC "would be a recognition of the practical realities of international politics."

"Years before, it was I who spoke openly about India being given a permanent seat in the UN Security Council. So it's an old topic for me," he said. "I will continue to support that effort, and I think that is a practical exposition of global power realities. You cannot discard India. You cannot marginalise India. India's representation at the UNSC would be a recognition of the practical realities of international politics."

Premadasa's comments come at a time when India continues to push for reforms in the UNSC to make it more representative of emerging powers and developing nations.

When asked about Sri Lanka's stance amid the complex India-China dynamic, Premadasa emphasised that Colombo values its "special strategic relationship" with New Delhi while maintaining ties with all nations.

"I can tell you what we believe in as a party, the main opposition party. We believe in having a special relationship, a special strategic relationship with India, and that relationship is very special," he said.

"In that context, we also have to work with all other countries. Our common objective is to promote peace. Peacebuilding is our objective. While maintaining this special relationship with India, we would like to act as a mediator, as the middle person to bring about peace, harmony, security and tranquillity in all the regions you spoke about," he added.

During his visit, Premadasa met External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Tuesday, where both leaders discussed India-Sri Lanka relations under the "Neighbourhood First" policy.

"Pleased to meet Leader of Opposition @sajithpremadasa of Sri Lanka. Discussed India-Sri Lanka relations and our Neighbourhood First policy. India will always be supportive of progress and development in Sri Lanka," Jaishankar wrote on X after the meeting.

Earlier in the day, Premadasa attended a talk at Sapru House organised by the Indian Council of World Affairs (ICWA), where he highlighted the need for a structured approach to resolve the long-standing fishermen issue between the two nations.

"The fishing issue is very important. The two countries must cooperate and establish a proper, workable framework, one that is based on fact and substance," Premadasa said in a reply to a question byat an event titled 'India-Sri Lanka Bilateral Relations' here.

He cited international conventions like the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) and urged both sides to ensure that fishing activities remain legal and sustainable.

"There are international laws and regulations under the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) concerning the continental shelf and high seas, which must be respected. It is important to ensure that illegal, unregulated, and unreported fishing is addressed in line with these legal prescriptions," he added.

Acknowledging the livelihood concerns of fishermen, he said, "We understand that this involves the livelihood of households, but it is equally important to ensure that all such income-generation methods are lawful. Rather than operating without a clear and permanent framework, both sides should work together toward a lasting solution."

His remarks come amid ongoing tensions over Tamil Nadu fishermen entering Sri Lankan waters near Katchatheevu, often leading to arrests and maritime disputes.

