Sri Lankan PM Rajapaksa offers prayer at Venkateswara Swamy temple in Andhra Pradesh

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa along with his spouse Shiranthi Rajapaksa, who is on a pilgrimage to India, on Friday offered prayers in the famous hill shrine of Venkateswara Swamy at Tirumala.

Earlier on his arrival at Mahadwaram of the temple, he was accorded a warm welcome by the Joint Executive Officer (JEO) of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Veerabrahmam and Chief Vigilance and Security Officer (CVSO) Gopinath Jatti.

After Darshan, he was rendered Vedaseervachanam by Vedic Pundits at Ranganayakula Mandapam. The JEO offered Theertha Prasadams and a laminated photo of Srivaru to the foreign dignitary.

The Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Narayana Swamy was also present during the Lankan PM's Tirumala temple visit.

Tirupati Urban SP Venkatappala Naidu, Tirumala Temple DyEO Sri Ramesh Babu and others were also present.

( With inputs from ANI )

