Sri Lankan president to promote eco-tourism, wetland conservation

Colombo, June 22 Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe has emphasised Sri Lanka's commitment to advance eco-tourism through the conservation of wetlands, according to the President's Media Division.

The office said on Friday that the President stressed the futility of waiting for external funding to combat climate change and environmental challenges, calling on tropical countries to explore self-sustaining financial models tied to environmental projects, Xinhua news agency reported.

He made the remarks at the closing ceremony of the inaugural WLI Asia Oceania Conference 2024.

The conference, themed "Wetlands and Wetland Centers for Eco-friendly Tourism", was held from June 17 to 21 in Colombo to foster collaboration for sustainable management of wetlands.

