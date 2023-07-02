Sri Lanka's Domestic Debt Optimization passed in parliament

Colombo [Sri Lanka], July 2 : The resolution on Sri Lanka's Domestic Debt Optimization was passed by a majority vote in the parliament on Saturday with the support of some opposition MPs, Colombo Gazette reported.

The resolution was passed with 122 MPs voting for it and 62 against it.

Speaker of Sri Lanka Parliament Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena informed the Parliament that the resolution was passed with amendments.

Opposition MPs Vadivel Suresh, Kumara Welgama and Independent MPs Anura Priyadharshana Yapa and Dr Sudharshini Fernandopulle were among those who voted for the resolution, as per Colombo Gazette.

Parliament had decided to have a full-day debate on Domestic Debt Optimization on Saturday.

The Committee on Public Finance (COPF) had earlier approved the resolution on Domestic Debt Optimization by a majority.

Extensive discussions on Domestic Debt Optimization were held earlier at the Committee on Public Finance Chaired by (Dr.) Harsha de Silva.

According to Colombo Gazette, discussions were also held with Dr Nandalal Weerasinghe, Governor of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL), K. M Mahinda Siriwardana, Secretary to the Treasury and high officials representing the Ministry of Finance, Economic Stabilization and National Policies.

Discussions also took place with creditors, including banks, superannuation funds, and insurance funds.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor