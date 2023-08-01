SRK lip-synced first time in three languages for 'Jawan' song

Mumbai, Aug 1 This would be the first time when Shah Rukh Khan lip synced in three languages for the song 'Zinda Banda' in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

The song is titled 'Zinda Banda' in Hindi, 'Vandha Edam' in Tamil, and 'Dhumme Dhulipelaa' in Telugu.

The music video features Shah Rukh Khan dancing with thousands of girls along with the other female co-stars from the film.

The vibrant and catchy song bears Anirudh's signature style.

According to a source close to the project, SRK lip-synced for the first time in three languages for this first song.

He learned the song's lyrics for the Tamil and Telugu versions, and the Chennai unit supported and assisted him during the shoot. He shot this song three times for the three languages.

The filming of the first song spanned five days, and the result is full of grandeur and celebration featuring Shah Rukh Khan's unmatched energy and dance moves. The song is a perfect blend of captivating visuals and Anirudh's infectious beats, promising to get the entire nation grooving along.

Music composer Anirudh, who is known for 'Vaathi Coming' and 'Arabic Kuthu', said that this is the first time he is composing for the Badshah of Bollywood, who is synonymous with featuring in iconic songs.

Anirudh said: As the first song of 'Jawan' launched today, 'Zinda Banda' holds a special place in my heart as it marks the first track I composed for the film. It’s also my first time composing for Shah Rukh Khan who is synonymous with featuring in iconic songs of our generation and I was determined to do justice to his stardom.

"Working with such a talented cast and crew was truly amazing, witnessing their dedication and hard work in mounting this song on such a grand scale has been inspiring. It’s been a challenging and a creatively fulfilling journey, creating the album for this film across three languages. I hope that people enjoy the music of 'Jawan' as much as I enjoyed creating it," he said.

'Jawan' is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film will be released worldwide in theaters on September 7, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor