SRK to fans: ‘I live in a dream of your love’

Mumbai, Nov 2 Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who is celebrating his 58th birthday on Thursday, expressed gratitude to his millions of fans, who greeted the actor outside his residence Mannat, here, and said that he "lives in a dream of their love."

The video that went viral on the social media shows the sea of fans outside his residence at midnight, chanting his name, and expressing their love for the ‘DDLJ’ actor.

Now, taking to X (formerly Twitter), SRK penned a heartfelt note for his admirers: “It’s unbelievable that so many of u come & wish me late at night. I am but a mere actor. Nothing makes me happier, than, the fact that I can entertain u a bit. I live in a dream of your love.”

“Thank u for allowing me to entertain you all. C u in the morning…on the screen & off it,” added SRK.

The superstar, who is having a successful year after his films 'Pathaan' and 'Jawan' created a storm at the box-office, got on to his balcony to greet fans.

He first greeted his fans with a namaste, showed them thumbs up, blew kisses at them and did his iconic pose.

On his birthday, his film 'Jawan' got a digital release and a teaser of his upcoming film 'Dunki' was unveiled.

