SRK's security scaled up to Y+ level following death threats

Mumbai, Oct 9 Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s security is being beefed up to Y+ level.

The actor has asked for security cover from Maharashtra government after he received death threats over the ‘Besharam Rang’ song from his blockbuster film ‘Pathaan’, which released earlier this year.

Various fringe outfits had taken offence to the use of saffron colour in one of the actress Deepika Padukone’s dresses in the song. These groups equated the use of saffron colour in the song with the title and took offence saying the song mocks the saffron colour which is associated with the Hindu sentiment.

Following the row over the song, Paramhans Acharya, an Ayodhya-based seer, had allegedly issued death threats to the actor.

As per a media report, the actor had written to the state government seeking the security cover.

Under the Y+ category, SRK will get 11 security personnel, including six commandos, four police personnel and a traffic clearance vehicle. The Y+ security is provided by the state to those citizens who face a threat to their lives.

In response to the state government's directive, the IG VIP Security scaled up the actor’s security for which he will have to deposit a certain sum of money.

Earlier, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan was provided Y+ security cover last year following threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi Gang.

Lawrence Bishnoi Gang is the same gang that was involved in the day-light murder of Punjabi music star Sidhu Moosewala.

Shah Rukh Khan has had run-ins with the Mumbai underworld earlier and has been known to stand up to threats.

