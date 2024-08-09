St Kitts and Nevis foreign minister concludes visit to India

New Delhi [India], August 9 : Foreign Affairs Minister of St Kitts & Nevis, Denzil Douglas concluded his visit to India on Friday, during which, his meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, further intensified the existing cooperation, underlining strong voice for the welfare of partners among the Global South.

St Kitts & Nevis Foreign Affairs Minister Douglas paid an official visit to India from August 4 to 9, at the invitation of EAM Jaishankar, marking the first foreign ministerial visit from St. Kitts & Nevis to India.

"St. Kitts & Nevis is one of our valuable partners in the Global South and the meeting between the two ministers has further intensified the existing cooperation, underlining our common vision and strong voice for the welfare of our partners among the Global South and the Small Island Developing States (SIDS)," the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

Jaishankar hosted Foreign Minister Douglas on August 6 and both ministers held consultations on a wide range of issues covering cooperation in defence and security, health and pharma, training of personnel, renewable energy, agriculture and food security, sharing of digital public infrastructures and development cooperation.

The two ministers exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest and reiterated their commitment to closer cooperation in multilateral fora.

They also agreed to hold interactions at regular intervals to impart momentum in bilateral relations.

Earlier, the Foreign Minister of St Kitts & Nevis held meetings with Jagat Prakash Nadda, Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Jitin Prasada, Minister of State for Commerce and Industry, S. Krishnan, Secretary, Ministry of Information and Technology and PR Hari, Chairman and Managing-Director, GRSE.

During the meetings, both sides exchanged views on exploring further opportunities to enhance the bilateral ties.

Foreign Minister Douglas also met Prahlad Joshi, Minister of Consumer Affairs, Senior representatives from Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI), The Energy and Research Institute (TERI), Engineers India Ltd., Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), All India Institute of Ayurveda and NPCI International (NIPI).

Further, he paid a field visit to the Pradhan Mantri Bharatiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) Central warehouse at Manesar and to The Energy Research Institute (TERI) Research centre at Gurugram.

Notably, major outcomes from the visit include agreements on India STACK, which will enable cooperation in the field of digitalization, and a bilateral agreement for cooperation in the field of sports, especially sports medicine and training of athletes.

Additionally, it also included an MoU for regular consultations between the two Foreign Ministries was also signed during the visit.

