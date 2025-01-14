Starlink service may be available in South Korea as early as April

Seoul, Jan 14 US space firm SpaceX's Starlink satellite internet service is expected to become available in South Korea as early as April, industry sources said on Tuesday.

According to the sources, Seoul's Ministry of Science and ICT plans to devise regulations on Elon Musk-owned Starlink's use of local frequencies later this week, paving the way for approval of its operations by March, reports Yonhap news agency.

Following this, South Koreans may be able to use Starlink's service as early as April after the Ministry of Government Legislation and the Office for Government Policy Coordination complete the necessary steps to give a final nod for the business.

In 2023, SpaceX established a subsidiary in South Korea, named Starlink Korea LLC, to launch its Starlink service in the country.

Starlink offers high-speed, low-latency internet service to users all over the world through satellites in low Earth orbit.

Under South Korean laws, foreign companies are required to sign a supply agreement with a local telecommunications business operator to introduce their communications network service in Korea.

The US space firm, however, has yet to inform the ministry of a detailed timeline for the service launch, according to the sources.

Industry officials say the introduction of Starlink's service in the country is expected to have limited impact on local mobile carriers' mainstay wireless communications services for the general public, considering its high cost and relatively slow internet speeds.

Instead, Starlink is anticipated to focus on providing its service to airplanes and vessels where communications services are limited. Also, it is expected to work to enter South Korea's emerging sixth-generation network market, the officials added.

