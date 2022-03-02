Start of World War 3? Russian Foreign Minister says World War 3 will be nuclear and destructive

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said the third World War would be 'nuclear and destructive' and claimed Russia would not allow Ukraine to acquire nuclear weapons. Lavrov said d that Russia, which launched what it calls a special military operation against Ukraine last week, would face a “real danger” if Kyiv acquired nuclear weapons. Meanwhile, Russia is gathering troops closer and closer to Kyiv, the Ukrainian capital’s mayor Vitali Klitschko wrote in an online post on Wednesday. “We are preparing and will defend Kyiv!,” he added. “Kyiv stands and will stand. The Russian invasion of Ukraine entered its seventh day today with the conflict intensifying.

Meanwhile, Russia President Vladimir Putin has banned Russians from leaving the country with more than $10,000 in foreign currency. According to a Ukranian media outlet, Putin has signed a decree on the same. Russia is under tremendous pressure after facing numerous financial and other sanctions from several organisations and sport bodies. Earlier, US President Joe Biden on Tuesday said that America will be joining Canada and the European Union in banning Russian aircraft from its airspace for war in Ukraine. President Biden used his first State of the Union address to label Vladimir Putin a “dictator,” and said the Russian president would pay a high price for his invasion of Ukraine.



