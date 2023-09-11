Startup20 is just the beginning of what is coming: Saudi Arabian Prince Fahad

New Delhi [India], September 11 : Prince Fahad Bin Mansour Al-Saud of Saudi Arabia on Startup20 said that the memorandum of understanding (MOU) which is being signed between India and Saudi Arabia is just the beginning and is the foundation for the upcoming collaborations between the two countries.

Prince Fahad said, "Today, we signed an MoU that bridges both start-up ecosystems and entrepreneurship and investors. So today we are part of this MoU to initiate a joint fund between Saudi and India to invest in StartUps in both countries I believe that this is just the beginning and this is a foundation for what is coming. Very soon we will be announcing all the outcomes from these MoUs."

While talking to ANI, the Saudi Arabian Prince congratulated India for hosting a successful G20 summit and said that the recent memorandum signed by the two countries will build up the momentum for entrepreneurship ecosystems in both countries.

"We would like to congratulate India for hosting a successful G20 Summit. We are happy to have the welcome from the leaders for the Startup20. Today, we are also happy to see the announcement about the StartUp Bridge between Saudi and India. I believe that this initiative will support us in building up the momentum for entrepreneurship ecosystems in both countries.”

“We have seen a lot of MoUs that have been signed. We would like to see the momentum keep on going. We are here to support and we just concluded the Investment Forum between Saudi and India. There were a lot of commitments which we have seen from the ministers and everyone. We are happy to be a part of it," he said

The India-Saudi Investment Forum serves as a platform for both nations to explore further avenues of collaboration and deepen their economic ties.

As the global economic landscape evolves, partnerships like these become increasingly vital, and the collaboration between India and Saudi Arabia holds the promise of substantial economic gains for both nations in the years to come.

