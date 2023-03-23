New Delhi [India], March 23 : The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday highlighted that during India's SCO presidency, it will focus on three pillars: Startups and Innovations, Science and Technology and Traditional medicine.

"As India chairs Shanghai Cooperation Orgsation (SCO) meeting - taking into consideration PM Narendra Modi's message - three pillars have been formed: Startups and Innovations, Science and Technology and Traditional medicine," said Dammu Ravi, Secretary (ER), Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India on Thursday.

Ravi made the above remarks while addressing the media at the international conference on Shanghai Cooperation Orgsation (SCO) 'Reconnect-Rejuvenate' orgsed in collaboration with Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India.

Citing the abovementioned pillars, he said, "India will focus on these pillars during its presidency. Numerous events are being orgsed, so we hope that we will be able to give greater impetus for these three pillars."

When asked about the importance of the conference, Deputy Secretary General, Dammu Ravi said that this two-day conference SCO 'Reconnect-Rejuvenate' was orgsed by Indian Council of World Affairs for the SCO member countries."

He also said, "This conference will discuss wide-ranging topics. About 25 experts are taking part and will discuss ideas and solutions and challenges in the region."

He adds, "We have to see SCO regions in the context of global crisis as well because there are consequences and implications for all. During this two-day conference- will discuss all new dimensions and come out with solutions so that new ideas are generated for policymakers. This will be useful coming forward."

"There is a concern for destabilisation, and multilateralism being undermined. That is a common concern for all of us," said Ravi, while concluding himself.

SCO is an important transregional orgsation that aims to strengthen economic linkages and cooperation among its Member States in different fields. Every year, SCO develops a calendar of activities, which includes the Meeting of the Foreign Ministers.

India has formally sent invitations to all members of the SCO including Pakistan and China for the upcoming foreign ministers' meeting which will be held in Goa from May 4-5.

India took over the chairmanship of the 9-member mega grouping in September last year and will be holding key ministerial meetings and the summit this year.

