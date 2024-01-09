"State-Sponsored Death Squad" members organise camp opposing Baloch protest in Islamabad

Islamabad [Pakistan], January 9 :Individuals alleged to be members of "state-sponsored death squads" have organised a camp outside the National Press Club in Islamabad where the Baloch protesters are peacefully protesting against the "Baloch Genocide", as reported by the Balochistan Post.

This counter-protest poses a potential threat to the ongoing peaceful Baloch protest and raises serious concerns about the possibility of disruptions.

Reportedly, the counter-protest camp is backed by the Balochistan government, with suspected directives from Pakistan's security agencies, as reported by the Balochistan Post.

Key figures in this counter-protest include Jamal Raisani, a former interim minister of Balochistan and son of the alleged death squad leader Siraj Raisani, according to the Balochistan Post.

Moreover, they are accompanied by Zahid Mohammad Hassani, Fareed Raisani, and Zulfiqar Mohammad Hasni, all reportedly linked to "state-sponsored death squads" in Balochistan with histories of violent activities.

Notably, the photographs of the protests have surfaced, allegedly showing these people with known criminals in Balochistan, particularly Zahid M Hasni, identified as the brother of Zakria M. Hasni, who is a notorious criminal and leader of a pro-Pakistani death squad in Khuzdar.

Both Zahid and Zakria are implicated in various crimes, including rape, abduction, and murder, with Zakria allegedly boasting about these crimes on social media platforms, according to the Balochistan Post.

Moreover, this counter-protest is widely perceived as a way to disrupt the peaceful Baloch demonstration in Islamabad.

Meanwhile, Baloch activist Mahrang Baloch has expressed grave concerns for the safety of the Baloch protesters in Islamabad, which include the elderly, women, and children, in light of the backgrounds of the individuals spearheading the counter-protest.

This is the latest move in a series of actions by the Pakistani authorities to suppress the ongoing protest against the "Baloch genocide".

Reportedly, the protests started on November 23 last year, as reported by the Balochistan Post.

These included the imposition of roadblocks, the initiation of legal actions against protesters, and restricting supplies to the Islamabad protest camp.

However, despite the suppressive moves by the Pakistani government, the Baloch protesters have maintained their peaceful stance, demanding a UN-led investigation into human rights abuses in Balochistan, an end to enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings, constraints on the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), and the dismantling of the "state-sponsored death squads."

