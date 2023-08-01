Stebin Ben's 'Ishq Ka Asar' is a romantic number with old school vibe

Mumbai, Aug 1 Playback singer Stebin Ben, who is known for songs such as 'Baarish Ban Jaana', 'Rula Ke Gaya Ishq' and 'Pyaar Karte Ho Na', released his new song titled 'Ishq Ka Asar' on Tuesday.

The song is a romantic number and exudes the vibe of a Hindi song.

The music video of the song showcases beautiful chemistry between the singer and the actress Yogita Bihani.

The song has been composed by Zain-Sam and Raees, with the lyrics written by Vishu Srivastava.

The music video has been shot in the bylanes of the royal city of Jodhpur, and showcases the old school romance.

Talking about the song, Stebin said: "There is something very magical about 'Ishq Ka Asar'. As the name suggests, the song leaves an impact on you. Zain, Sam, Raees and Vishu have made quite a captivating song with 'Ishq Ka Asar' and Ranju like always created magic on screen. The song makes you feel every emotion you have felt once you are in love."

Sharing her experience of the song, actress Yogita, who has earlier worked in the Hindi remake of 'Vikram Vedha', said a love song in Stebin's voice is one of her go-to love songs.

"Working on one together was memorable. The song is breezy, and emotional and will pull your heartstrings", the actress said.

Vinod Bhanushali said: "With the melodious sound and ethereal video, the audience will experience the feeling called love. Stebin like always has blown us with the magic he creates with his voice. We hope the song touches your heart and reaches your playlists".

The song released under the label of Hitz Music is available to stream on YouTube.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor