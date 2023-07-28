Steven Spielberg to be honoured with Eva Monley Award

Los Angeles, July 28 Oscar winning director Steven Spielberg will be honoured with the Eva Monley Award for his extraordinary contribution to the art and craft of filmmaking.

The Eva Monley Award will be presented to Spielberg by the Location Manager Guild International, a professional organisation, during its 10th annual LMGI Awards gala on August 26 at the Eli and Edythe Broad Stage.

The announcement was made by LMGI Awards Committee co-chairs John Rakich and Robin Citrin.

The Guild’s Eva Monley Award is given to an individual who has made an extraordinary contribution to the art and craft of filmmaking through their commitment to the use of real locations.

The Awards also recognise outstanding achievement in filmmaking, television, and commercial production worldwide, as well as film commissions.

Spielberg isn’t scheduled to appear in person to collect the award, as per 'The Hollywood Reporter'.

“Steven Spielberg is a giant in our industry. His work has touched, inspired, and entertained millions of moviegoers and filmmakers from around the world. His films are timeless and his influence on the motion picture industry is immeasurable. We are so proud to be able to honour him as this year’s Eva Monley Award recipient,” said committee co-chair John Rakich.

Spielberg’s recent movies include ‘The Fabelmans’, which he wrote, produced and directed; ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’, which he exec produced; and the upcoming ‘The Color Purple’, for which he is a producer.

He is a three-time Academy Award winner, a Kennedy Center Honoree, a recipient of the Irving G. Thalberg Award from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, and he received the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2015 from President Barack Obama.

Also during the LMGI Awards ceremony, location scout and LMGI founding member Beth Tate (‘Twilight’, ‘Beverly Hills 90210’) will receive the Guild’s Trailblazer Award, veteran location manager Dow Griffith (‘Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull’, ‘Jumanji’, ‘Proof of Life’) will accept the Lifetime Achievement Award, and The Creative Coalition will be honored with the LMGI Humanitarian Award.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor