Stoltenberg convenes extraordinary NATO summit on March 24

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday that he is convening an extraordinary summit of the alliance on March 24 over the situation in Ukraine.

"I have convened an extraordinary Summit on 24 March at #NATO HQ. We will address #Russia's invasion of #Ukraine, our strong support for Ukraine, and further strengthening NATO's deterrence & defence. At this critical time, North America & Europe must continue to stand together," Stoltenberg tweeted. (ANI/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

