Storii by ITC Hotels expands its presence in West Bengal

New Delhi, Oct 9 ITC’s Hotel Group has announced the signing of its first Storii property in Kolkata. With the addition of this hotel, the Group will have nine properties in West Bengal, including four under development.

A total of three Storii properties are already in operation across India -- Storii Shanti Morada & Storii Moira Riviera in Goa, and Storii Amoha Retreat in Dharamsala.

Storii Kolkata is expected to open in early 2024 and will offer spacious well-appointed rooms and suites with an all-day dining restaurant and bar and banquet spaces.

The major attraction of this leisure destination will be the signature K by Kaya Kalp spa. Surrounded by water bodies, the spa will reflect the grandeur of ancient Bengal where water pools were an integral element of design and architecture.

The spa is being developed as an oasis of tranquillity that leverages the best from India’s ancient traditions of health and wellness as well as modern rejuvenation programmes.

The sprawling spa sanctuary brings together all of nature’s elements to lighten the mood. From the sun sights to a vast aqua ambience surrounded by fresh open air. The spa will encourage the pursuit of holistic well-being by offering a conducive relaxation environment with large treatment rooms offering various therapies, including ayurveda, a dedicated ‘yogshala’, a meditation room, a swimming pool, fitness centre and other recreational facilities.

The 30-key resort in South City Retreat District is a 20-minute drive from the Eastern Metropolitan (EM) bypass.

Anil Chadha, Divisional Chief Executive, ITC Hotels, said, “ITC Hotels already has a strong presence in Kolkata. Storii by ITC Hotels will bring a boutique resort offering, away from the hustle and bustle of the metro life. The addition of this property represents our commitment to enrich the tourism landscape of Eastern India with each of our differentiated brands offering a varied choice of experiences to travellers.”

Ravi Todi, Director, South City Projects (Kolkata) Limited, said, “South City has had a history of bringing quality projects, including a mall and school, to the City of Joy. With our first hospitality venture, we are bringing a world-class boutique resort with spa that will become the preferred destination for staycations in and around Kolkata. We believe ITC Hotels will add quality of service and an eye for detail to our project.”

Storii is a collection of hand-picked boutique properties, designed to satiate the ever-evolving needs of the global traveller. Consisting of intimate-sized properties in the premium segment, Storii by ITC Hotels can be found at both expected and unexpected destinations, breath-taking locales or sites steeped in history, golden untouched beaches or jungles thriving with adventure, quiet scenic valleys or deserts buzzing with folklore.

Each property offers a distinct experience, and these unique stays will ensure that the brand tells a story like no one else.

