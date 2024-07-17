Storms claim 35 lives in Afghanistan's Nangarhar, leave 230 people injured

Kabul [Afghanistan], July 17 : Torrential rains and hailstorms in Jalalabad city and nearby areas of Nangarhar province have claimed at least 35 lives, leaving 230 people injured, as reported by Khaama Press.

Nangarhar's Department of Information and Culture confirmed the loss of lives that took place on Monday in several districts of Nangarhar.

According to the department's report, the deceased and injured were transported to Nangarhar Central Hospital and Nangarhar Provincial Hospital for treatment.

The initial reports indicated that approximately 400 houses were destroyed, causing substantial financial losses to residents and businesses. However, the local authorities said that the figures could rise further, Khaama Press reported.

Following the natural disaster, actions are being taken to lessen the immediate effects on the impacted communities and to offer the assistance required for their rehabilitation.

The destruction brought about by the intense rain and hail highlights the pressing need for concerted relief measures to lessen impacted people's suffering and restore infrastructure that has been harmed.

Authorities are concentrating on making sure that everyone in need receives the aid they require as rescue and recovery efforts continue, placing a strong emphasis on unity and support for the impacted families and communities, according to Khaama Press.

In the meantime, the catastrophe in the province of Nangarhar emphasizes how susceptible communities are to natural disasters and how crucial it is to be ready and act quickly to lessen their effects.

