"Strained because of tariff": US Congressman Shri Thanedar on India-US relationship

Belagavi (Karnataka) [India], December 29 : Indian-origin US Congressman Shri Thanedar described the current India-US relationship as "a little bit strained" due to hefty tariffs imposed by Washington on New Delhi, most of which is due to India's purchase of Russian oil, claiming that it fuels Moscow's war purpose in Ukraine.

Speaking to reporters during his personal visit to Karnataka on Sunday, where he was attending the centenary celebrations of the school from which he graduated, the Congressman from Michigan's 13th District emphasised the need for greater friendship and trust between the two nations, noting that trade was not proving beneficial to the relationship between the two nations.

"The relations between India and the US right now are a little bit strained because of the tariff, but those tariffs aren't helping. But India needs to have more friendship with America, and America needs to have more friendship and trust with India and that will help a great deal," Thanedar said.

Earlier in August, Trump imposed a 25 per cent tariff on Indian goods starting August 1, followed by another 25 per cent increase days later, citing India's continued purchase of Russian oil, taking the total to 50 per cent, claiming that it fuels Moscow's war purpose in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, a delegation of US trade officials from the office of the US Trade Representative, led by Deputy US Trade Representative Rick Switzer, visited India, during which both sides had productive exchanges on a wide gamut of items, including the ongoing negotiations for a mutually beneficial India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement, as per sources from the Commerce Ministry.

The sources said that both sides agreed to continue the current purposeful and positive engagements.

The delegation led by Rick Switzer visited India from December 9 to December 11. This was Ambassador Switzer's first trip to India after assuming his current office.

During the visit, Switzer met with Commerce and Industries Minister Piyush Goyal, Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal, and other senior Indian officials.

Rajesh Agrawal and Rick Switzer, during their meeting, discussed the trade and economic ties.

The Congressman, who graduated from Chintaman Rao Government Primary and High School in Belagavi in 1969, expressed pride in the school's progress over the years and described the centenary celebrations as a "very proud moment".

"I am here in Belagavi because I graduated from this Chintaman Rao Government Primary and High School in 1969 and I am just proud of the school, the progress the school has made and I am here to celebrate the 100th anniversary of this school and it's a very proud moment," he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor