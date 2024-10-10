Street crime in Pakistan surges, situation continues to worsen

Lahore [Pakistan], October 10 : Cities in Pakistan are witnessing a steep rise in street crime. In the latest addition, a woman teacher at a private school was shot dead allegedly by an unknown man in Multan on Wednesday, the Dawn news reported.

The victim, identified as Safoora Taimur, had been attacked while she was on her way to school near Lahore. According to the police statement, the incident occurred around 7:30 in the morning when an unidentified man shot her. Reportedly, the attacker followed her for some time, pulled out a gun and then shot her in the head.

Just like Lahore, Karachi's Citizen Police Liaison Committee (CPLC) also released stats highlighting the worsening situation. According to an ARY news report, 5,533 incidents of street crime in Karachi were registered in total last month.

These incidents included 3,982 occurrences of motorbike theft or snatching were reported over time, according to the figures. In September 2024, 1,651 mobile phones were snatched from residents, while 190 autos were stolen or lost.

Five cases of extortion and two cases of kidnapping for ransom were also reported from Karachi during the time, ARY News reported citing CPLC figures. Additionally, about 100 people were reported killed in snatching instances alone in the first nine months of 2024.

The CPLC added that throughout the month, 15,000 mobile phone thefts occurred, while motorbike theft occurrences increased to 35,000. In addition, some 1,200 residents' automobiles have been taken or stolen. Earlier, a man was killed and his son was injured after they resisted a robbery attempt in Karachi.

