Strengthening India-France bond: 4 French nationals among recipients of prestigious Padma awards

New Delhi [India], January 26 : As French President Emmanuel Macron graced India as the Chief Guest for Republic Day, the profound ties between India and France have once again come to the forefront. In a testament to robust bilateral relations, four individuals from France are set to receive the prestigious Padma Awards this year.

The four French individuals who are being honoured with Padma Shri are: Charlotte Chopin, Kiran Vyas, Pierre Sylvain Filliozat, and Fred Negrit.

Charlotte Chopin, a 100-year-old yoga practitioner, will be felicitated with the Padma Award. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his France visit last year, met her. "In Paris, I had the opportunity to meet the remarkable Charlotte Chopin. She began practising Yoga at the age of 50. She's going to turn hundred soon but her passion towards Yoga and fitness has only increased over the years," PM Modi said in a post on X.

The remaining two are Pierre Sylvain Filliozat (87), a Sanskrit scholar dedicated to advancing Indian culture studies, and Fred Negrit, an indologist promoting great awareness and appreciation of the culture of India.

Padma Awards, one of the highest civilian awards in the country, are conferred in three categories, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Shri. The Awards are given in various disciplines / fields of activities, viz.- art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, civil service, etc.

'Padma Vibhushan' is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service.

'Padma Bhushan' is awarded for distinguished service of high order and 'Padma Shri' for distinguished service in any field.

The awards are announced on the occasion of Republic Day every year.

These awards are conferred by the President of India at ceremonial functions that are held at Rashtrapati Bhawan, usually around March or April every year.

For the year 2024, the President has approved the conferment of 132 Padma Awards. The list comprises 5 Padma Vibhushan, 17 Padma Bhushan, and 110 Padma Shri Awards. 30 of the awardees are women, and the list also includes 8 persons from the categories of foreigners, NRIs, PIOs, and OCI, as well as 9 posthumous awardees.

