Strengthening relations with Cambodia is one of Vietnam's top priorities

On Tuesday, President Nguyen Xuan Phuc led a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation to Phnom Penh, starting a state visit to Cambodia at the invitation of King Norodom Sihamoni.

At the meeting between President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and King Norodom Sihamoni, both sides praised each other's close cooperation and support in the fight against the pandemic, which is clear proof of the tradition of mutual assistance between the two peoples in difficult times.

Both sides pledged to do their utmost to strengthen bilateral relations and agreed to coordinate efforts to successfully host events in honour of the 55th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries in 2022. (ANI/VOVWORLD)

( With inputs from ANI )

